3, Including Two Children, Dead In Fire At School In Faridabad Near Delhi

Fire In Faridabad Today: The incident instantly drew parallels with the one in Gujarat's Surat where a massive at a coaching centre late last month killed 22 people, most students.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: June 08, 2019 14:36 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
3, Including Two Children, Dead In Fire At School In Faridabad Near Delhi

Fire In Faridabad: 2 children and a woman have died in the fire in a private school in Faridabad


Faridabad: 

Three people including two children were killed after a fire broke out at a private school in Faridabad near Delhi on Saturday, bringing back memories of the devastating blaze at a coaching centre in Gujarat's Surat where 22 people, mostly students, died last month.

The fire started in a clothes warehouse under the school early this morning in Faridabad's Dubua Colony. The cause is not yet known. Like Surat, the firefighters were late in reaching the spot, locals alleged. The narrow lanes made the fire brigade's job difficult.

The three people killed include a woman who taught at the school and two of her children. The school was closed for the summer vacation but the family were living inside. They were brought out with severe burns through the roof by neighbours but died at the hospital. Two people were also injured while trying to save them.

The incident instantly drew parallels with the one in Surat where a massive at a coaching centre late last month killed nearly two dozen people, most students. Many were killed or seriously injured trying to escape by jumping off from the fourth floor of the building.

A government inquiry found various lapses on part of officials of the local municipal corporation as well as the builders. The probe also found that the structure where the coaching class was operated was prone to fire incidents. It had low ceilings, and tyres were used for sitting in place of chairs.

Fire safety in India is often neglected leading to devastating tragedies with alarming frequency. More than 17,000 people died in fires in 2015 alone, according to government data, the last year for which figures are available, one of the largest causes of accidental death in the country.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Faridabad School FireHaryana School FireSchool Children Die In Fire
हिंदी में पढ़ेंবাংলায় পড়ুন

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableBharat Movie

................................ Advertisement ................................