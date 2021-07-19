3 Dead, Several Missing After Cloudburst In Uttarakhand

The cloudburst took place late at night in Uttarkashi district. (ANI)

At least three people have died and four others are reported missing after a cloudburst in Uttarakhand. The incident took place late at night in Uttarkashi district, according to officials.

" Three people died and four people were reported as missing after a cloudburst in Mando village in Uttarkashi district," Inspector Jagdamba Prasad, Team Incharge, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Indian Meteorological Department or IMD has forecast isolated, extreme heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand for today. The western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) and adjoining northwest India (Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and north Madhya Pradesh) are also likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rains during the period, it said.

Last week, a landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, blocked the Rishikesh-Gangotri national highway which leads to the Sino-India border.

The highway was similarly blocked on May 29 after a landslide due to incessant rainfall.

With inputs from agencies