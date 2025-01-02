Three Criminals Arrested After Gunfight In Gurugram: Cops

A crime branch team of the Gurugram Police arrested a notorious criminal and his two companions after a gunfight on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, police said.

The suspects have been identified as Arif (28), Arif alias Mandal (27), a resident of Palwal and Rashid alias Yusuf alias Kake (33), a resident of Nuh.

According to the police, Rashid was involved in 49 cases, including gang-related activities, murder, attempt to murder, robbery, attack on police team and ATM thefts.

Meanwhile, two cases of attempt to murder and cow smuggling have been registered against Arif alias Mandal and one case of cow smuggling has been registered against accused Arif, the police said.

Police said on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, crime branch teams of Farrukhnagar and Sohna received information regarding cow theft in a canter vehicle from village Ullawas in the Sector-65 area of Gurugram.

During the search, the police teams saw the canter near the Medwas village in which two cows were loaded. When the police team signalled the canter driver to stop the vehicle, the canter driver increased the speed of the vehicle and tried to escape.

"The police teams chased the canter and surrounded it near village Medwas, after which the accused got down from the canter and opened fire on the police party in which one bullet hit the window of the police vehicle. The police team asked the accused not to fire and also warned them by firing in the air, but the warning of the police did not affect them. Then the police teams fired bullets in response to protect themselves, and one bullet hit the legs of the two accused," Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) said.

Later, the trio accused was apprehended by the police team from the spot, and the two injured were admitted to the hospital for further treatment.

In connection with the incident, a case was registered against the three accused under the relevant sections at the Sector-65 Police Station.

"During the encounter, a total of 10 rounds were fired, out of which four were fired by the accused and six by the police. The police team recovered the canter used by the accused to commit the crime, one country-made pistol, one pistol, one live cartridge, 10 empty shell cartridges, one cow and one calve," Dahiya said.

The canter used by the accused to commit the crime was stolen from Bilaspur police station, Gurugram area, on December 24, and the cow and calf recovered were stolen from a dairy in Ullawas village, the police said.

"Rashid, along with his accomplices, had committed the cow smuggling incident in 2009 in Gurugram. In this incident, a police personnel of the Gurugram Police was martyred. Rashid and Arif are undergoing treatment. After being discharged from the hospital, the accused will be arrested as per the rules in the above case and will be thoroughly interrogated," Dahiya added.

