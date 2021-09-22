Three Cases Of Delta Plus Variant Reported From Mizoram

70 samples were confirmed to be from the Delta Lineage (Representational)

Three cases of Delta Plus variants have been detected from Mizoram, the state's senior health official said on Tuesday. Of the 350 samples sent for Whole Genome Sequencing, three have returned positive for the Delta Plus variant, Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma, Mizoram's official spokesperson on Covid said.

The 350 samples were sent to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG) in Bengal's Kalyani in August, Dr Lalmalsawma said. Of the samples that were confirmed to be of the Delta Plus variant, two were from patients in the state's Champhai district and one from a patient in the Kolasib district.

The Delta Plus variant has a higher transmissibility rate compared to the other variants of coronavirus, studies have shown.

70 samples were confirmed to be from the Delta Lineage and are being further studied.

213 samples from Aizawl, Lunglei, Kolasib, Champhai, and Serchhip districts returned positive for the Delta variant.

Mizoram has logged 81,460 cases of coronavirus so far with 268 related fatalities. 67,184 patients have recovered from the infection.