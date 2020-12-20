Three Army Personnel Among 4 killed In Sikkim Road Accident: Police

East Sikkim's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SP Yellasari said that an Army vehicle skidded from a snow- laden Jawahar Lal Nehru Road at 17th mile near Nathula, and fell into a gorge.

Three Army Personnel Among 4 killed In Sikkim Road Accident: Police

Three soldiers and the son of an Army man died on the spot. (Representational)

Gangtok:

Four persons, including three Army personnel, were killed on Sunday in a road accident near the India-China border at Nathula, a police officer said.

East Sikkim's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SP Yellasari said that an Army vehicle skidded from a snow- laden Jawahar Lal Nehru Road at 17th mile near Nathula, and fell into a gorge.

Three soldiers and the son of an Army man died on the spot and another soldier suffered injuries in the incident, the officer said.

Newsbeep

The injured soldier has been airlifted to Kolkata for treatment.

The bodies of the dead have been recovered from the ill-fated vehicle and sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

Comments
SikkimSikkim road accident

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india