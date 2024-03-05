Facebook, Instagram Down For Thousands Of Users Across The World

Meta has responded to the global outage.

Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger - platforms managed by Meta - are down for thousands of users in India and several other countries, outage tracking website Downdetector said.

Users were unable to load apps, deliver messages and refresh their search feeds on Facebook and Instagram. There were more than 300,000 reports of outages on Facebook, while there were more than 20,000 reports on Instagram, according to the website. Several users were logged out of their Facebook accounts and because of the outage, they are not able to log back in.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," said Meta spokesperson Andy Stone.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users. The website showed outages being experienced not just in India, but in several other countries as well, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Brazil.

WhatsApp, which is also owned by Meta, has not reported any outages yet. Newly launched X rival Threads is down too. Within minutes of outage, people moved to Elon Musk-owned X and #Instagramdown, Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg are trending on the social media platform, with users sharing memes over the global server issue.

As users jumped to X to find out more about the outage, the social media giant made a cheeky comment, saying "We know why you all are here right now."

we know why you're all here rn — X (@X) March 5, 2024

Elon Musk, the owner of X, wasn't far behind, he took a jibe at Meta and said, "If you're reading this post, it's because our servers are working."

If you're reading this post, it's because our servers are working — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2024

Last year, a major outage was reported in July across Meta platforms including WhatsApp. The services were restored later in the day. The outage in July came weeks after a similar issue was reported in June.