Thousands Mourn As Body Of Air India Crew Member Reaches Home In Manipur

In a night heavy with sorrow, silence, and candlelight, the body of Lamnunthem Singson - fondly known as Neonu - finally returned home to Kangpokpi late Thursday evening. At around 9:20 pm yesterday, her body arrived at a heart-wrenching scene in the town, as thousands of townspeople lined the streets to honour their brave daughter, who lost her life in the tragic Air India crash.

Under the aegis of the Kangpokpi Town Committee, a human chain and candlelight vigil stretched for kilometres along both sides of National Highway-2.

Young and old, men and women, friends and strangers, all stood shoulder to shoulder, holding flickering candles in a silent tribute that lit up the dark night with love and grief.

At her residence, a solemn reception with prayer was offered, and the traditional draping of a shawl over her coffin was done.

Among the most heartbreaking sights of the evening was her widowed mother, her closest companion, sitting tearfully beside Neonu's lifeless body - her face etched with unspeakable grief, her hands resting gently on the casket, unwilling to let go.

The funeral service will begin at 11:00 am today, followed by her burial at the town cemetery later in the afternoon. Kangpokpi, cloaked in mourning, prepares to bid a final farewell to a beloved daughter whose memory will forever remain etched in the heart of her people.

26-year-old Lamnunthem Singson, a dedicated Air India cabin crew member, was among the victims of the ill-fated Air India crash.

According to family sources, Singson was not originally scheduled to fly on the ill-fated flight. She stepped in to cover for a colleague who had taken sick leave - a decision that now stands as a heartbreaking twist of fate and a testament to her professionalism and commitment to her job.

Just a night before the tragedy, she had spoken to her mother, Nemneilhing Singson, telling her she wanted to sleep early in preparation for her duty the next day. The two, as was their nightly routine, had prayed together over the phone before sleeping, unaware that it would be their final conversation.

Born on November 13, 1998, Lamnunthem was the only daughter of her widowed mother and the third among four siblings. Her late father, Lienminlun Singson, had passed away years ago. Following the ethnic violence that engulfed Manipur in May 2023, the Singson family, belonging to the Kuki-Zo community, fled their ancestral home in Imphal's Old Lambulane area and have since lived in a rented house in Kangpokpi district.

Despite facing immense challenges, Lamnunthem emerged as the family's sole breadwinner. Her eldest brother, Ngamlienthang, is battling a serious medical condition and is under treatment in Guwahati, while her youngest sibling, Lenjathang, is still too young to work.