"Thought Will Lose Her": 2-Year-Old Girl's Parents Thank Assam Rifles' Swift Rescue, Medical Aid In Manipur

A two-year-old girl from a poorly connected remote village in Manipur's Kamjong district was rescued and airlifted by the Assam Rifles on Monday, a statement said.

The little girl, Miss Chuishut, a resident of Grihang village, which is located in one of the most inaccessible parts of Manipur, accidentally fell into a water tank at 5.40 am on Monday.

Given the remoteness of the village with no proper roads leading to it, the residents had little hope for timely medical support, it said.

The situation changed when the Assam Rifles on getting a distress call rushed soldiers and medical personnel to the village immediately, the statement said. They managed to reach the village just in time and stabilised the child with first aid.

Next, the soldiers called in a military helicopter for evacuation to the Assam Rifles Military Hospital in the state capital Imphal, the statement said. Despite the logistical challenges, the seamless coordination ensured the child was in expert care within hours of the accident, it said.

Expert paediatric care at the Assam Rifles Military Hospital in Mantripukhri ensured the child was brought out of grave danger, the statement said, adding timely intervention was critical and any delay could have cost her life.

"We thought we were going to lose her. Assam Rifles gave her back to us," the child's parents said, and thanked the Assam Rifles.

"This daring and selfless act by Assam Rifles once again underlines the force's role not just as protectors, but as guardians of humanity in the farthest corners of the northeast. Their readiness, even in the most challenging terrain, continues to inspire deep trust among local communities," the statement said.

During the floods in Manipur in 2024 amid ethnic tension, the Assam Rifles was one of the main forces along with other disaster response teams that rescued hundreds of civilians who were stuck at home as water level rose.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh had also thanked the Assam Rifles for their help.