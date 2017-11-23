'Those With Guns Will Be Answered In Same Language': Nirmal Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh said that those "leaving arms" will be brought back to the mainstream, but "those holding guns will be given answers in the same language".Mr Singh, speaking on the sidelines of a function in Jammu on Wednesday, said: "Those holding guns will be given answers in the same language. Those who want to leave the militancy and the gun culture and have not been involved in any crime, will be brought back to the mainstream," he said.The security forces have got huge success against terrorism, he said, adding as a result of which the situation in the Valley has improved. Local people were now coming forward and giving information about terrorists, he said."193 terrorists have been eliminated this year and a dozen of commander have also been killed," Mr Singh said, adding that some of the terrorists have left guns and came back to their families.The deputy chief minister also said that "it was essential that we should be regularly honouring our martyrs, who have, without caring for their precious lives, rendered the sacrifice for the cause of the nation."