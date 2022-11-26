'Those Who Oversaw 26/11 Attack Must Be Brought To Justice': S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar said India will never give up its efforts to ensure justice to victims. (File photo)

As India remembered victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on the 14th anniversary today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted to say that "those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice".

"We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world," the Foreign Minister said, sharing a short video that included pictures from the deadly attack that left 166 people dead and more than 300 people injured.

"It is incumbent on us, as responsible members of the international community to remember their trauma and to perseverance in our efforts to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice," Mr Jaishankar said.

The 1-minute-36-second long video ends with a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi - "We consider that even a single attack is one too many. Even a single life lost is one too many. So, we will not rest until terrorism is uprooted".

Terrorism threatens humanity.



Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice.



We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world. pic.twitter.com/eAQsVQOWFe - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 26, 2022

India has said that its efforts to sanction those involved in the 26/11 terror attacks have been blocked in the past for "political reasons", enabling them to walk free and organise further cross-border assaults against the country.

"Lest we forget, in November 2008, 10 terrorists entered the city of Mumbai through sea route from Pakistan, ravaging the city for 4 days, killing 166 people, including 26 foreign nationals," India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, said in her remarks to the UN Security Council.

Since June this year, China, an all-weather ally of Pakistan, has put on hold proposals submitted by India to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorists Hafiz Saeed, Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Shahid Mahmood, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Sajid Mir, senior Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) leader Abdul Rauf Azhar and Abdul Rehman Makki under the Al Qaeda Sanctions regime.