"Those Seeking Bail Giving Certificate To Modi": PM Attacks Gandhis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress and its leadership over "dynastic politics"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attacked the Congress, targeting its president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi, saying the party's politics "begins and ends with one family".

Addressing an election rally in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur ahead of the second phase of polling in the state on November 20, Prime Minister Modi also made a strong pitch for development, saying the pace of development under the Congress regime in the state was "far too slow" when compared to the pace of progress under the BJP government.

Singling out the Gandhis, PM Modi said the "mother-son duo" were out on bail and hit out at them for questioning the government's demonetisation move. "They forget that it was due demonetisation that they had to seek bail," PM Modi said, adding that "those seeking bail are giving certificate to Modi."

PM Modi asserted that the BJP was working round the clock for development, and it was due to this commitment that the opposition was unable to understand how to compete with the ruling BJP in the elections.

PM Modi also targeted Rahul Gandhi, saying when Congress released its 36-point manifesto for Chhattisgarh polls, 'Naamdaar' (Rahul Gandhi) was referred to as 'Sir' 150 times, which shows he is more important for them (Congress) than Chhattisgarh and its people.

