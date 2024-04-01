'Those Pointing Fingers At PM Modi Are...': Yogi Adityanath

The entire country has faith in PM Modi's guarantees, Yogi Adityanath said (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the previous governments of unleashing a reign of terror and said that those pointing a finger at Prime Minister Narendra Modi are a hindrance in India's development.

Addressing intellectuals in Hathras and Bulandshahr, Yogi Adityanath said, "Viksit Bharat (developed India) and its all-round development is PM Modi's guarantee. In developed India, every person, caste, and community should get respect and opportunity to move forward without discrimination. There should be no casteism and dynasticism. There should be development for all and this is the basis of the concept of developed India." The entire country has faith in PM Modi's guarantees, he said.

Addressing the Prabudha Sammelan in Bulandshahr, the Chief Minister lamented the state's tumultuous past under the previous governments, alleging they followed a "riot policy" that unleashed a reign of terror in Bulandshahr.

"The relentless cycle of riots, curfews, and lawlessness jeopardised the safety of the daughters and business people, and tarnished Bulandshahr's image," he remarked.

Comparing the present situation with earlier times, the Chief Minister said the common people today are revelling in the newfound security while criminals are feeling the heat.

"Bulanshahr's existence can be traced back to the Mahabharata era. It's a land blessed by Mother Ganga and Mother Yamuna. But the previous governments' pro-criminal policies turned it into a land of crime and terror," he said. The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of voting responsibly, highlighting the stark contrast between fostering hooliganism and witnessing tangible development under PM Modi's leadership.

"Every vote wields the power to either sow chaos or foster respect for faith while bolstering livelihood prospects," he remarked.

Acknowledging Bulandshahr's pivotal role, Yogi Adityanath reflected on the oppressive reign of previous administrations where the voices of common citizens were stifled.

"In those times, traders, daughters, employees, farmers, and the youth lived in constant insecurity, while only a select few miscreants enjoyed safety. However, a significant transformation has occurred today. The tables have turned with miscreants feeling the heat and the public experiencing a newfound sense of security," he asserted.

Reflecting on the divisive tactics employed by previous administrations, he lamented how they sowed seeds of discord based on caste, creed, and religion, ultimately fracturing the social fabric.

Exuding confidence in the NDA's victory on all the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath said the state will present PM Modi with a garland of '80 beads' (seat) this time.

"We have seen PM Modi's guarantee reaching the ground level. Hence, the entire country has faith in his guarantees," he said in Hathras.

"Those pointing a finger at PM Modi are a hindrance ('avrodhak') to India's development. They are barriers in the path of a developed India. We have to remove these barriers and work to realise the vision of a safe and prosperous India under the leadership of Modi ji," he added.

Yogi Adityanath on this occasion sought votes for Anoop Valmiki 'Pradhan', the BJP candidate from Hathras Lok Sabha seat where polling is scheduled for May 7.

The Chief Minister said this election is a fight between the choice of appeasement and India's faith.

"It is a choice of appeasement versus India's faith. We have to see whether those who imposed anarchy, riots, and curfews will come back to power or PM Modi's government that will provide a riot-free, curfew-free, and safe environment, and has given the benefits of governance schemes without discrimination. Neither caste nor region nor language was seen and everyone was given the benefits of development schemes equally," he said.

Yogi Adityanath said there is a BJP government in the state and hence there is security and development. Welfare schemes for the poor seem to be getting implemented at the ground level, a BJP statement said.

"There is a feeling of belongingness in the minds of the people. The wishes of the religious leaders were fulfilled. The work for which generations were yearning progressed and Ram Lalla was consecrated in Ayodhya.

Trikaldarshi (one who can see past, present, and future) Maharishi Valmiki did the work of communicating with Lord Ram. Ayodhya airport was also named after Maharishi Valmiki," he said.

Seven Parliamentary constituencies, including Bulandshahr (SC), will go to polls in the second phase on April 26 while ten parliamentary constituencies, including Hathras (SC), will go to polls in the third phase on May 7.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)