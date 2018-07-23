Those Creating Hurdles In Building Schools Are Traitors: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal claimed that condition of government-run schools have improved (File)

In an apparent attack on the Centre and the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that those creating hurdles in building government schools were "traitors" while the one who is constructing educational institutions is a "patriot".

He made these remarks after inaugurating the work for replacing water supply lines at Mubarakpur road in Kirari assembly constituency which was a cause of contamination of water in the area.

Though, Mr Kejriwal did not name the Centre or the L-G Anil Baijal, he and his colleagues in the AAP dispensation have been accusing them of stalling several of the city government's projects.

"There will be 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' when there is work for imparting quality education to children," he said. "Those who are creating hurdles in building schools are traitors and the one who is building schools is a patriot," he added.

Mr Kejriwal claimed that condition of government-run schools have improved since the AAP dispensation has come to power.

"There would be no 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' when people's works were prevented. It would be so only when hospitals and schools were built," he said.

There are a total of 104 unauthorised colonies in Kirari and water supply network are laid in all of them. In 85 unauthorised colonies, the existing water line has outlived its utility, frequently causing leakage and contamination of water in the area.

Due to this, the Delhi government has decided to replace these existing water supply line from Kirari underground reservoir to Mubarakpur village.

The total cost of the project is Rs 10.07 crore and it would be completed within a year.

"After the project is completed, it will address the problems affecting the people," Mr Kejriwal said. The project is estimated to benefit over 2.50 lakh people.

Mr Kejriwal announced that soon 20 mohalla clinics would be opened in Kirari.

The chief minister reiterated that Mr Baijal has not been following the order of the Supreme Court on division of power in the Union Territory.