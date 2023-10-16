'Those Asking For 1 Chance...': KCR's Veiled Dig At Congress

KCR is eyeing his third term as the Chief Minister after the elections next month. (File)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, on Sunday hit out at the Congress party for asking voters to give them one "chance" in the November 3 assembly elections saying that the party was given 10 to 12 "chances" but they did not do anything for the state.

"The people who were asking for one chance were given 10 to 12 chances, but they didn't do anything," the Chief Minister said.

Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR in his state, kickstarted his poll campaign from Husnabad town in Siddipet district on Sunday.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) which released its first list of 115 candidates on August 21, also released its manifesto on Sunday.

"Elections come and go. We need to identify what is good for us. Vote changes our future, our state's future. It is important that we decide on our own. Do not listen to others but decide for yourself," the BRS chief said warning people from his state against the Congress.

In a veiled reference to the Congress, KCR said, "Some parties are asking to give them one chance. Why one chance? You ruled for 60 years from here to Delhi."

Continuing his attack against the Congress party, the Telangana Chief Minister said, "It is shameful that Dalits are still living in poverty even after 75 years of independence. If the Dalit Bandhu-like scheme had started 75 years ago would there be poverty? Think about it."

The Dalit Bandhu scheme run by the KCR government provided a direct benefit transfer of Rs 10 lakh per family to those 'Dalits' who do not have a bank guarantee which is required to set up a business.

KCR is eyeing his third term as the Chief Minister after the elections next month. Telangana is expected to see a three-way poll battle between the BRS, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

