With $35.5 Billion Net Worth, She Is India's Richest Woman

Indian women have been making remarkable strides in the world of business, with many climbing the ranks to claim their space among the richest in the country. India witnessed a remarkable surge in wealth this year, with 200 Indians making it to the Forbes list of the world's billionaires, a significant increase from 169 in 2023. The combined wealth of these people soared to a record $954 billion, marking a 41% rise from the previous year.

India's Women Billionaires

Savitri Jindal, net worth - $35.5 billion

As the matriarch of the Jindal family, Savitri Jindal tops the list with a net worth of $35.5 billion, making her the richest Indian woman. She is the chairperson of the Jindal Group, a conglomerate with interests in steel, power, cement, and infrastructure.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, net worth - $8.5 billion

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the widow of India's Warren Buffett Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, inherited a valuable stock portfolio from her husband, known for his investment acumen.

Renuka Jagtiani is the chairperson and CEO of the Landmark Group, a multinational consumer conglomerate in Dubai founded by her husband Micky Jagtiani, who died in May 2023. The Landmark Group employs over 50,000 people under her guidance.

Renuka Jagtiani, net worth - $4.8 billion

Smita Crishna-Godrej, net worth - $3.8 billion

Smita Crishna-Godrej of the Godrej family holds a significant stake in the family's assets. The Godrej family controls the Godrej Group, a consumer-goods conglomerate with a revenue of $5.7 billion.