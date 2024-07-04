This Jewellery Company Sold The Largest Lab-Grown Diamond In India

It was sold by crash.club, Krishniah Chetty Group's all-new sub-brand

In a massive feat, the largest lab-grown diamond in the country has been sold by Bengaluru-based Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers. The stunning 20.06-carat emerald-cut gem with an F colour and VS1 clarity boasts of beauty, innovation, and sustainability, as per an official statement.

It was sold by crash.club, Krishniah Chetty Group's all-new sub-brand, that features only lab-grown diamonds.

The sale of the diamond has positioned the new sub-brand as a trailblazer in the burgeoning lab-grown diamond market, read the statement.

Lab-grown diamonds, created in labs to replicate natural diamond-growing conditions, are an alternative to their natural counterparts without compromising on quality and elegance. They are identical to natural diamonds in terms of physical, chemical, and optical properties.

In its 155-year history, Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers has also appointed jewellers to HH Krishnarajendra Wodeyar and several royal families, according to the official release.