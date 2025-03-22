"This Is Unacceptable": Supriya Sule Slams Air India For Flight Delay

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule has slammed Air India by claiming that all of its flights are "endlessly delayed". In a post on X last night, Ms Sule voiced frustration over the setbacks that flyers suffer because of what she described as "constant mismanagement" by the airline.

The NCP leader questioned the gap between the premium fares passengers pay and the alleged subpar service they receive.

"Air India flights are endlessly delayed - this is unacceptable! We pay premium fares, yet flights are never on time. Professionals, children, and senior citizens - all affected by this constant mismanagement. Urging the Civil Aviation Minister to take action and hold Air India accountable," Ms Sule's post read.

I was travelling on Air India flight AI0508, which was delayed by 1 hour and 19 minutes — part of a continuous trend of delays affecting passengers. This is unacceptable.



Urging Hon'ble Civil Aviation Minister @RamMNK to enforce stricter regulations to hold airlines like… https://t.co/ydqw9NJzcR — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) March 21, 2025

In a subsequent post, Ms Sule claimed that her Air India flight AI0508 was delayed by 1 hour and 19 minutes which she attributed to be a "part of a continuous trend of delays affecting passengers."

In response, Air India acknowledged the inconvenience caused but attributed the delay to "operational issues" beyond their control.

Dear Ma'am, we recognize that delays can be very frustrating. However, there are occasional operational issues outside of our control that can affect flight schedules. Your flight to Mumbai this evening was delayed by one hour due to such an issue. We appreciate your… — Air India (@airindia) March 21, 2025

