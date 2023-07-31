This Is How Much Ex-SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar Earned At The Bank

Mr Kumar also talked about the banking system, BharatPe controversy

Former chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI) Rajnish Kumar recently revealed his annual income at the bank. In a podcast with Youtuber Raj Shamani, Mr Kumar shared that his annual income was Rs 28 lakh, despite the bank's balance sheet of Rs 50 lakh crore.

During the podcast, Mr Kumar shared that apart from the salary, there were numerous other benefits that came with his role as the chairman.

The employment benefits included a car worth Rs 30-40 lakh, medical insurance, and domestic and foreign holidays. He also shared that the bank provided the chairman with a luxurious bungalow at Malabar Hills in Mumbai. Spilling the beans, Mr Kumar shared that the rent for that mansion was around Rs 2-2.5 crore a month.

He also talked about the banking system, BharatPe controversy and other topics.

The annual report of SBI revealed that the current chairman of SBI, Dinesh Kumar Khara took home Rs 37 lakh in the fiscal year of 2022-2023, a 7.5 per cent more than the previous fiscal year. Mr Khara's basic salary includes Rs 27 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh dearness allowance.

However, the picture is entirely different in private banks. Amitabh Chaudhary, managing director of Axis Bank earned Rs Rs 9.75 crore in the fiscal year 2023. He earned Rs 7.62 crore annual salary in three previous fiscal years.