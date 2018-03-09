This Indian Woman Bodybuilder With A Hijab Is Breaking Stereotypes

Majiziya began her power-lifting training only towards the end of 2016

Not very often does one get to meet a young woman, wearing a hijab and into professional bodybuilding. 23-year-old Majiziya Bhanu from Kerala is breaking stereotypes.Studying to be a dentist, Majiziya Bhanu has already won several laurels for power lifting. But her latest victory even came as a surprise for her. "I was completely shocked when I won in the bodybuilding competition", Majiziya recalls. On February 25th, at the Mr Kerala contest organised by body lifting Association, Majiziya won the best woman fitness physique."I got into bodybuilding accidentally. It was my fiance who encouraged me. I was initially hesitant about bodybuilding because I thought I will have to expose my body. But fiance showed me photographs of muslim women with hijab, into bodybuilding from countries like Egypt. And I thought I can do this too", Majiziya told NDTV.Awarded the title of the strongest woman of Kerala thrice by the state's Powerlifting Association, It's hard to believe that she began her power-lifting training only towards the end of 2016." She trains like a boy... I mean even boys don't train like she does. She has given her everything. It's not common to see women wearing hijab and training here. But she has overcome her difficulties", Shamaz, her gym instructor says.With a smile Majiziya says she has a message. "I am comfortable with my Hijab. And I am pursuing whatever I want. I am grateful to my parents who have stood by me and my fiance. Women should be allowed to pursue their dreams. "