Haryana Man Quits Stable Bank Job To Deliver Milk In An Audi

A Haryana man has become a local sensation after quitting a stable bank job to deliver milk in a luxury car. Amit Bhadana, from Mohabbatabad village in Faridabad, has turned his passion for high-end bikes and cars into a full-time profession.

After graduation, he secured a steady position at a bank. But Mr Bhadana realised the corporate world was limiting his ability to pursue his passion. He told ETV Bharat that the demands of his bank job prevented him from indulging in his love for vehicles, which upset him.

Coming from a family already involved in the milk business, Mr Bhadana saw an opportunity to merge his love for vehicles with the family's trade. "I decided to make my passion a profession and fulfil it along with the family business," he explained to the outlet. He quit his bank job and began delivering milk to homes on his motorcycle.

To fulfil his dream, Mr Bhadana first bought a Harley-Davidson bike, which allowed him to enjoy his passion while carrying out his work.

The business began to grow rapidly, and as his deliveries expanded, he upgraded his mode of transport. Today, Amit Bhadana delivers milk to his customers in an Audi car worth approximately Rs 1 crore.

His unique story has gone viral, especially on social media. Known as 'Harley wala dudhiya', (The Milkman with a Harley)' Mr Bhadana shared a video of himself delivering milk on his bike, which quickly went viral.

He said he was passionate about his work and was not embarrassed. "Driving a car is my hobby and I cannot leave my passion. Now I have blended my passion with the family business, due to which I am earning and my hobby is also getting fulfilled," he told the outlet.

Mr Bhadana also credited his family's support in helping him continue the business, saying they were proud of him.

Customers who have been purchasing milk from Mr Bhadana for years have been equally impressed with his journey. A long-time customer, who has seen him deliver milk for 13 years, said, "The only difference is that earlier he used to deliver milk on a bike worth lakhs of rupees, and today he comes in an Audi worth crore rupees."

In Faridabad, Amit Bhadana's luxury milk delivery service has become a popular topic of conversation, with many locals stopping to take photos and videos of his Audi.