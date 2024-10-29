This Diwali, Guwahati Homes To Be Lit Up By Diyas Made By Children With Disabilities

Shishu Sarothi is a prominent school for children with disabilities in Guwahati

Students with disabilities in Assam's capital Guwahati are immersed in preparing hand-painted diyas (earthen lamps) for the upcoming Diwali festival. Shishu Sarothi, a prominent school for children with disabilities in Guwahati, has seen its vocational unit produce over 10,000 vibrant diyas this year, with every single piece sold out ahead of the celebrations.

The handmade Diwali lamps and decorations crafted by these students have gained tremendous popularity in Guwahati with demand increasing annually. Many residents now pre-order these diyas as part of their Diwali preparations.

This year, the vocational unit, which includes 50 children with disabilities, managed to craft over 10,000 diyas—a testament to the students' dedication and skill.

Gayatri Devi Adhikari, a vocational teacher at Shishu Sarothi, told NDTV that the training focuses on enhancing each student's individual strengths and abilities to foster independence.

"The students clean and paint the diyas themselves and once they're ready, we package and sell them. We also offer single diyas for individual sale," she explained.

Richa Adhikari, a student at Shishu Sarothi, said the students worked together to make and paint the diyas, adding that they plan to create Rangolis as well for Diwali.

"We have a growing clientele for these diyas, including corporate clients," noted Zerina, the Coordinator of the Skill Development Programme at Shishu Sarothi.

"Last year, the students made 5,000 diyas, and this year they've doubled that number", Ms Zerina said.

Since 1987, Shishu Sarothi has been dedicated to supporting people with disabilities. The vocational unit was established to teach students with disabilities valuable crafts and help them gain greater independence.