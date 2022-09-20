This Could Be 'Oldest Still Operating Letterbox'. Harsh Goenka Shares Pic

Harsh Goenka said the letterbox dates back to the Victorian era.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka is known for coming up with interesting facts and trivia in his Twitter posts. This time, he shared a picture of what he claimed could be the "oldest still operating letterbox in India".

Mr Goenka's tweet featured a red letterbox carrying a Bengaluru postal code. The letterbox is located at the Taj West End hotel in Bengaluru, he said.

“This postbox at our Taj West End hotel property in Bangalore is perhaps the oldest still operating letterbox in the Country dating back to the Victorian era,” his tweet read.

This postbox at our Taj Westend hotel property in Bangalore is perhaps the oldest still operating letterbox in the Country dating back to the Victorian era #RPGpic.twitter.com/HJFX1NcJKE — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 19, 2022

The post triggered curiosity among many who came up with their queries while some even shared pictures of similar letterboxes from different regions.

A user shared a photo of another letterbox which he said is installed at “The Taj Ooty Property”.

At The Taj Ooty Property….. pic.twitter.com/voqsBXgvq3 — Nilesh Patil (@NileshP7000) September 19, 2022

This even elicited a response from Mr Goenka, who said the property is owned by his conglomerate, the RPG Group. "Oh wow. That's our property too," the chairman replied.

Oh wow! That's our property too ???? — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 19, 2022

Referring to the caption of Mr Goenka's post, a user asked “Your Taj?” and got a clarification from the businessman. “Our property,” wrote Mr Goenka.

Our property — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 19, 2022

This user treated everyone to another photo of an old letterbox from Pune. "There is one similar in Pune GPO but not operational I guess," the person wrote.

There is one similar in Pune GPO but not operational I guess pic.twitter.com/BF8SA6UzEo — Urban_explorer (@Urban_explorer8) September 19, 2022

Many others shared pictures of similar letterboxes from different regions of the country.

Another similiar one at Kasauli Club, Kasauli H.P. Same time period i believe. :) pic.twitter.com/3OqL4KzQqE — Chetan Uppal (@chetan_uppal) September 20, 2022

For some, seeing the letterbox in this era was quite nostalgic.

One of my favourite properties. Have seen this. Very nostalgic.. — Dinesh Joshi (@dnjoshispeaks) September 19, 2022

So, have you ever spotted such letterboxes in your area?