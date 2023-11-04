'This Affection...': PM Modi Writes To Girl Who Drew His Sketch

PM Modi thanked the girl named Akanksha from Chhattisgarh (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to a girl named Akanksha who had held up a sketch of his, that she had drawn, at his rally in Kanker, Chhattisgarh on November 2. In the Kanker rally on November 2, a young girl was seen holding up a sketch of the Prime Minister even as he addressed the rally.

PM Modi saw the sketch in the crowd and asked his team to collect the sketch from the young girl.

Speaking from the stage, PM Modi promised the girl that he would write her a letter and requested her to sit down. The Prime Minister accepted the sketch from her and told her to leave her correspondence address with him so that he could write to her.

In his letter Prime Minister Modi thanked the girl named Akanksha from Kanker, Chhattisgarh.

PM Modi wrote, "Dear Akanksha, Good luck and blessings. The sketch you brought to Kanker's program has reached me. Thank you very much for this loving expression."

"May you move forward with great success and bring glory to your family, society and country with your successes. With best wishes for your future," the PM further wrote.

"The next 25 years are going to be important for young daughters like you. In these years, our young generation, especially daughters like you, will fulfill their dreams and provide a new direction for the future of the country," he added.

"India's daughters are the bright future of the country. This affection and belongingness that I receive from all of you is my strength in the service of the nation. Our aim has been to build a healthy, safe and well-equipped nation for our daughters." PM Modi said in the letter addressed to Akanksha.

PM Modi said that he had received a lot of love from the people of Chhattisgarh.

"I have always received a lot of love from the people of Chhattisgarh. The people of the state have also contributed enthusiastically in the path of progress of the country," PM Modi wrote in the letter to Akanksha.

