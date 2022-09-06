Thieves Loot Rs 10.55 Lakh From Maharashtra Cop's Home

Ornaments worth Rs 8.75 lakh and Rs 1.80 lakh cash were stolen.

Thieves broke into the house of a police sub-inspector in Jalna on Monday morning and looted cash and ornaments cumulatively valued at Rs 10.55 lakh, an official said.

The theft took place in the house of PSI Madhukar Patil in Sharda Nagar in Ambad at 11:30am, he said.

"They took ornaments worth Rs 8.75 lakh and Rs 1.80 lakh cash. The PSI was on duty at the time. CCTV footage of the vicinity is being checked to nab the culprits," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)