Thieves Ate Noodles, Turned On Air Conditioner Before Robbing Lucknow Home

A plate of instant noodles, Maggi, was resting on a bed strewn with clothes, the floor was littered with sundry items, and cupboard doors were half open, both in the kitchen and the rooms, the police said as it arrived at a Lucknow home where a burglary had taken place.

The thieves, it appeared, had a lot of time as a half-opened packet of Maggi noodles was resting on the kitchen counter, a wok was on the gas stove and a lighter and matchbox were visible, with all shelves wide open, said the cops, hinting that a massive search ops by the thieves was on.

The Lucknow family was not at home as the house resident, a retired bank official, was in Delhi for treatment.

The thieves, the number of whom is unclear, also reportedly rested for a bit, making full use of the air conditioner, according to the police, and ran away with valuables.

When the police arrived at the spot, they found all the lockers broken. On contacting the victim's family, it was found that they had brought all the precious jewellery with them to Delhi.

No complaint has been filed in the matter as yet. The cops are waiting for the family to return.

The police are scanning the CCTV footage from nearby houses.

(With inputs from Vivek Shahi)