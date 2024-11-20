'They're Trying To Kill Me': Andhra Maid Alleges Torture In Kuwait

In a tearful video, Gara Kumari, a widow and mother of three, cried for help.

A woman from Andhra Pradesh, working as a house help in Kuwait has accused her employers of torture. The woman, a native of Kakinada district, recorded a video explaining her ordeal and sent it to her relatives.

In a tearful video, Gara Kumari, a widow and mother of three, cried for help: "They are not giving me proper food. they are trying to kill me. Please save me and send me back to my children."

Ms Kumari, from Yallamelli village in Gandepalli, married Venkatesh of Ramavaram village in Jaggampeta 19 years ago. After her husband's death five years ago, she was left to care for their two daughters and a son alone. Despite working tirelessly in her village, her income was insufficient to meet her family's needs.

In search of a better livelihood, Ms Kumari sought the assistance of an agent, M Sudhakar, from Palakollu. With his help, she travelled to Kuwait seven months ago to work as a domestic help in Kuwait, leaving her children in her mother's care.

What began as a bid to secure a better future soon turned into a nightmare. Ms Kumari's video describes physical and emotional abuse, denial of proper food, and a threat to her life.

The video has gone viral, causing a stir in Kakinada district. Relatives and villagers are pressing authorities for swift action to rescue Ms Kumari and ensure her safe return to India.The role of the agent who facilitated her travel, M Sudhakar, is also under scrutiny.