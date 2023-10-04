"They Found Nothing, Only Seized His Phone": AAP's Sanjay Singh's Wife To NDTV

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's wife Anita Singh

"We are not afraid," underlined MP Sanjay Singh's wife, Anita Singh, shortly after the AAP leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the investigation into the Delhi liquor policy.

"I am the wife of that brave man and I can fight. So can he. We are not afraid. Whatever happens, we will see," Anita Singh told NDTV shortly after her husband was arrested.

The central probe agency, which investigates financial fraud, had earlier questioned the members of staff and those linked to the 51-year-old Rajya Sabha MP.

"Nothing has been seized; they have just taken his mobile. They found no paper or anything else that they could seize," she said.

Earlier in February, the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the same case.

"We were mentally prepared, if they can go to Manish ji's house (arrested in Delhi liquor policy case), Satyendar Jain's (he was arrested in a separate money laundering case), we knew that they will come for us as well one day," she added further.

We leave it to the God, if we are truthful, we will find a way, she said.

The AAP MP's father too was hopeful and said the family has nothing to worry.

"Ab kya kehna hai, kuch mila nahi. Hum logon ne poora co-operate kiya (What should I say. They found nothing. We cooperated with them)," said Dinesh Singh, the AAP MP's father.

Asked about his thoughts, the father said, "I know he will win, if not today, tomorrow."

It is alleged that the Delhi government's liquor policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently cancelled and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).