They Died For Us, Do Not Cut Their Children's Study Fund, Writes Naval Chief

Naval Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba has written to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting the government to withdraw an order that limits the education reimbursement to the children of soldiers who are missing, disabled or killed in action.In his letter, Admiral Lanba, Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee, writes "this small gesture would assure the families of our brave women and men that the nation cares for them and their sacrifices are truly appreciated by the government.""These personnel have made the supreme sacrifice for the country and the provision of educational concessions to their wards is a small gesture to recognise their commitment to the defence of the country," Admiral Lanba, who is senior-most among the three service chiefs currently, adds.The children of soldiers killed in action, those missing or disabled were previously given a full reimbursement of tuition fees, hostel charges, cost of books, cost of uniforms and clothing. This has now been capped to Rs 10,000 in a decision that was taken by the 7th Pay Commission.NDTV has learnt that the Defence Ministry is taking a re-look at the decision. Sources in the ministry say "the Defence Ministry is seized of the matter", though it is unclear if and when the government will reverse its order.The reimbursement of the education expenses of children of soldiers killed in the line of duty was first introduced two days after the armed forces won the 1971 war which led to the creation of Bangladesh. This was a gesture to convey the country's gratitude and support towards the children and widows of soldiers killed in the war.