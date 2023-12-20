These Two Tata Cars Get First-Ever Bharat NCAP 5-Star Safety Rating

New Delhi:
Nitin Gadkari called it a "historic achievement" (Representational)
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari congratulated Tata Motors after its new Safari and Harrier models got the first-ever Bharat - NCAP 5-star rating.
"Congratulations to Tata Motors for the historic achievement! Presenting the first-ever Bharat - NCAP 5-star rating certification to the new Safari and Harrier is a momentous stride in enhancing consumer safety," Gadkari said.
Nitin Gadkari said that BNCAP stands as India's independent advocate for vehicle safety, setting benchmarks for global standards.
"BNCAP stands as India's independent advocate for vehicle safety, setting benchmarks to global standards. A commendable feat that resonates with the commitment to excellence and the well-being of the Indian consumer," he added.
