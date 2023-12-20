These Two Tata Cars Get First-Ever Bharat NCAP 5-Star Safety Rating

Nitin Gadkari called it a "historic achievement" (Representational)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari congratulated Tata Motors after its new Safari and Harrier models got the first-ever Bharat - NCAP 5-star rating.

"Congratulations to Tata Motors for the historic achievement! Presenting the first-ever Bharat - NCAP 5-star rating certification to the new Safari and Harrier is a momentous stride in enhancing consumer safety," Gadkari said.

Nitin Gadkari said that BNCAP stands as India's independent advocate for vehicle safety, setting benchmarks for global standards.

Congratulations to @TataMotors for the historic achievement! 💐



Presenting the first-ever Bharat - NCAP 5-star rating 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟certification to the new Safari and Harrier is a momentous stride in enhancing consumer safety. BNCAP stands as India's independent advocate for… pic.twitter.com/rhRUAhPhHV — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 20, 2023

"BNCAP stands as India's independent advocate for vehicle safety, setting benchmarks to global standards. A commendable feat that resonates with the commitment to excellence and the well-being of the Indian consumer," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)