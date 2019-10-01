These Indian Cities Swipe Right The Most On Tinder, Study Says

Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru are among the most active cities on Tinder.

As per data made available by online dating platform Tinder, Pune tops the list of six Indian cities that have the highest rate of swiping right on its app.

The other cities in order of most right-swipes are: Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

On Tinder, which during August 2019 was the most downloaded dating app around the world with about 5.8 million installs, swiping right on a profile means expressing interest in that user. Mutual right swipes from two users leads to a match.

The app also shared details of cities which are the most active on Tinder.

Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chandigarh are the most active on Tinder in that order.

