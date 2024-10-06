'There's One India': Canada Reaffirms Support For Territorial Integrity

Canada has said its position on the territorial integrity of India is absolute -- the first such statement since the wedge driven between the two nations last year over President Justin Trudeau's allegations about the "potential" involvement of Indian government agents in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. One of India's most-wanted terrorists, Nijjar was also a Canadian citizen.

Appearing before the foreign interference commission in Ottawa over the weekend, Canada's Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs David Morrison said: "Canada's policy is very clear that India's territorial integrity must be respected. There's one India, and that's been made very clear".

