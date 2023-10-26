'There May Be Different Sects But Religion Of World Is Same': RSS Chief

Mohan Bhagwat said the religion of the whole world is the same. (File)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said there may be different communities and sects but the religion of the whole world is the same.

Mohan Bhagwat was addressing a 'bhoomi-puja' ceremony at the Shri Krishna temple in Sarsawan town of Saharanpur district.

"The religion of the whole world is the same. Religion has been described in different ways at different times. Everyone looks different but their religion is the same. Their objective is the same. We are all one and will remain one," he said.

"Saari duniya ka dharm ek hai, panth or sampradai alag alag ho sakte hain (There may be different communities and sects but the religion of the whole world is the same)," Mohan Bhagwat said.

"Seers also belong to different sects but from within, they are all one. When we protect religion, religion protects us. The entire creation needs religion. We have no enmity with anyone. We carry the feeling of friendship with everyone. If religion ends then creation will end," he added.

Mr Bhagwat also took part in a conference of seers of the Shri Krishna Gyan Mandir as its chief guest. He later participated in the silver jubilee festival of Shri Krishna Gyan Mandir located in Pant Vihar Colony.

