Rahul Gandhi Draws 'Constitution vs Manusmriti' Parallel In Parliament

Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on VD Savarkar for his remarks on the Constitution.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today launched a critique of the BJP-led government during a debate in the Lok Sabha commemorating 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution.

During his speech, Mr Gandhi drew a contrast between the Constitution and the Manusmriti, a religious book, invoking the writings of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar.

"'The worst thing about the Constitution of India is that there is nothing Indian about it. Manusmriti is that scripture which is most worshippable after Vedas for our Hindu nation and from which our ancient times have become the basis for our culture, customs, thought and practice. This book, for centuries, has codified the spiritual and divine march of our nation. Today, Manusmiriti is law'. These are the words of Savarkar...Savarkar has clearly stated in his writings that there is nothing Indian about our Constitution. He has clearly stated that the book India is run by should be superseded by this book. This is what the fight is about," Mr Gandhi said, with a copy of the Constitution in his right hand and the Manusmriti in his left.

The Congress leader claimed that BJP leaders, by praising the Constitution, are insulting the memory of Savarkar.

"I want to ask you (ruling side), do you stand by your leader's words? Do you support your leader's words? Because when you speak in Parliament about protecting the Constitution, you are ridiculing Savarkar, you are abusing Savarkar, you are defaming Savarkar," he said.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur hit back at Mr Gandhi with an equally combative rebuttal, targeting the Congress' historical record, particularly the Emergency imposed during former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's regime.

Mr Thakur dismissed Mr Gandhi's symbolic display of the Constitution, accusing him of lacking an understanding of the document. "There are some who carry the Samvidhaan (Constitution) in their pockets but can't tell the number of pages," Mr Thakur remarked.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress of selective appropriation of constitutional values while ignoring its own historical contradictions. Mr Rijiju opened today's session with a rebuttal, criticising the Congress for its treatment of Dr BR Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Constitution.

Mr Rijiju alleged that the party marginalised Dr Ambedkar and recognised his contributions very late. The Union Minister, citing a document, talked about Dr Ambedkar's critique of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, alleging that Nehru's focus was primarily on appeasement politics rather than addressing the concerns of Scheduled Castes.

While Mr Gandhi attacked Savarkar, his sister and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, delivering her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha yesterday, hit out at the RSS by accusing the BJP of confusing between 'Bharat ka Samvidhan' and 'Sangh ka Vidhan'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver the closing remarks in the ongoing two-day debate on the Constitution.