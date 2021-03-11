Theft At 'Statue Of Unity' Sculptor Ram Sutar's Noida Home: Police

Noida police said a case has been lodged against the domestic help (Representational)

The Noida Police is investigating a case of theft at the house of globally-renowned sculptor Ram Sutar and has booked his domestic help who is on run, officials said on Thursday.

Cash and jewellery amounting worth Rs 24 lakh to Rs 27 lakh is missing from the house, the officials said.

Mr Sutar, whose famous creations include the Statue of Unity, lives with his family in the city's Sector 19 area, under Sector 20 police station limits.

Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranjvijay Singh said an FIR has been lodged against the domestic help, who had joined work at Sutar's home less than a week ago.

"He had joined work through a Delhi-based placement agency. This domestic help had replaced the previous one who has been working at the home for a long time but has gone on leave now," Singh said.

"The Sutar family members had gone outdoors on Tuesday for some work when this domestic help collected all the cash and valuables he could find at the home and fled," he said.

According to the family, when they returned after two hours, the domestic help was not found at the home and upon checking, they found that a cupboard was wide open with valuables gone.

A police team visited the home to examine the situation after which an FIR was lodged and investigation initiated into the case, the additional DCP said.

Multiple police teams are looking for the domestic help, who hails from Odisha, and he would be held soon, Singh added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)