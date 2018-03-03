Caught On CCTV: Masked Man Steals Ornamental Umbrella From Temple

A huge theft has taken place at the Sai Dham temple in Delhi's Hauz Khas, early morning on Saturday. Closed circuit camera footage of the room where the deity of Sai Baba is kept shows a man stealing the umbrella hanging over the head of the deity.Police have seized the CCTV footage and an investigation is on.In what looks just out of a thriller movie, a man, in skin hugging overalls, with his face covered with a mask, is seen entering the room where the deity is kept for darshan. He tiptoes around the deity, finds a spot from where he can reach the umbrella, hanging from ceiling and dismantles it with a knife-like thing.The man then escapes with the huge, shining ornamental umbrella, which is reportedly made of silver and coated with gold. The man takes just over a minute to complete the heist.The Sai Dham, in Hauz Khas, is popular with devotees and everyday hundreds of them line up from early morning for darshan. The building also houses charitable dispensaries, guestrooms and langars.

