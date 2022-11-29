'The Kashmir Files' Remark Jury Head's 'Personal Opinion': Jury Board

'The Kashmir Files', written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits

The jury board of the 53rd International Film Festival in Goa today distanced itself from its head's remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' movie, calling them "completely his personal opinion".

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid yesterday said the jury was "disturbed and shocked" at the screening of the film at the festival.

'The Kashmir Files', written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley at the height of militancy in the 90s.

"It seemed to us like a propagandist movie inappropriate for an artistic, competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on stage. Since the spirit of having a festival is to accept also a critical discussion which is essential for art and for life," he said.

Mr Lapid's remarks have sparked a huge row, with many accusing him of being insensitive towards the suffering faced by Kashmiri Pandits.