Prannoy Roy Analyses BJP-JDU Chemistry, Bihar Mahagathbandhan’s Chances: Highlights

Will the ruling Janata Dal (United) manage to pull off a win this time as well? Or the Rashtriya Janata Dal with Tejashwi Yadav, the political heir of Lalu Yadav, manage to bag votes? Will the mahagathbandhan win in the state or the BJP-JDU combine emerge victorious? From coalition to caste, Prannoy Roy and his team analyse crucial questions on The Countdown tonight and bring you exclusive interviews with Tejashwi Yadav, BJP rebel-turned-Congress's star recruit Shatrughan Sinha, and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Modi.
"I feel if the farmers in our country become strong, when their incomes double, that is also a manifestation of nationalism. Removing poverty, in a way, is a nationalistic act. If the youth get employed, they will progress and that will strengthen our nation. That is also nationalism, in a way," he told NDTV.
About who would be the next Prime Minister if the opposition comes to power, Tejashwi Yadav said, "People usually ask, 'who will be the groom?' We say, 'Where is the bride, tell us that first'. The groom is ready, the festivities are ready, tell us who the bride is".
Prannoy Roy: How many decades will you have prohibition carrying on?
Sushil Modi: Till I am alive and Nitish Kumar is alive there will be prohibition and those who don't want to vote we don't care vote of those people.
Prannoy Roy: You don't
Sushil Modi: Who are against prohibition. And if anybody dare to remove prohibition in Bihar, he'll be wiped out of politics of Bihar
Prannoy Roy: That's what the rest of the world has said and the prohibition is.
Sushil Modi: I don't know about the rest of world but I know Bihar because the Bihari society because it is not like Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, the southern states. Bihar was never a state in which drinking.
Sushil Modi: Drinking and other things were not there in Bihar and still if anybody coming and taking liquor in family, it was never entertaining, apart from some elite and some others.
Prannoy Roy: Like you said don't force a person to stand up. Why do you force him not to drink let him decide in this individually. Thoda individual. These are adults.
Sushil Modi: I am also of the opinion that smoking should be banned
Prannoy Roy: It should be banned?
Sushil Modi: This is what I feel, whether or not I am able to implement it
Prannoy Roy: Ban on smoking
Sushil Modi: Smoking should be banned because it is injurious to health and so it was affecting poor people more, not the elite and the big people because they know how much to drink and how much not to drink. But it was the poor people, they were consuming liquor like anything, there were domestic violence, they were beating their wives, their children and wasting their money on liquor.
Sushil Modi: Yes
Prannoy Roy: But he has different, totally different views from you, totally different ideology, how can you say natural, is it just arithmetic
Sushil Modi: No in governance, in governance you do not require any ideology
Sushil Modi: What is our ideology in building roads? In providing electricity?
Prannoy Roy: But in dividing the society along caste lines, along religious lines, that is not good.
Sushil Modi: No, in Bihar..Today, those from Congress are doing that. Sidhu came to Bihar and...
Prannoy Roy: I am not saying but he has different ideology, how is it natural ally?
Sushil Modi: no so.. Natural because in his governance he is honest, he is a visionary and he is a hard working guy
Prannoy Roy: He doesn't stand up when there's Vande Mataram
Sushil Modi: I am not talking about belief.
Prannoy Roy: But this is about belief
Sushil Modi: Is Vande Mataram played in Parliament or not?
Prannoy Roy: Yes, it is.
Sushil Modi: Vande Mataram is played on the concluding day of Parliament session. What does MIM do at that time? What does Nitish do at that time?
Prannoy Roy: Up to you but I am saying why don't you stand up?
Sushil Modi: A lot of the times, we are not able to stand up.
Prannoy Roy: Why? Because you are a milder man. You have no hatred in you.
Sushil Modi: No. Not because of anything else
Prannoy Roy: But hatred is an issue in this election
Sushil Modi: What's the harm in raising Vande Mataram?
Prannoy Roy: I am just saying hatred in this election
Sushil Modi: No, If they don't stand, is it an issue?
Prannoy Roy: So nobody.. So nobody needn't stand up?
Sushil Modi: On NDTV make it an issue. In Bihar it is not an issue, nobody knows also.
NDTV Reporter: But do you think it should be thrust upon anyone?
Sushil Modi: No nobody is thrusting anything
Prannoy Roy: Nobody should be thrust
