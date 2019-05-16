Prannoy Roy Analyses BJP-JDU Chemistry, Bihar Mahagathbandhan’s Chances: Highlights

Shatrughan Sinha on quitting BJP, PM Modi

Shatrughan Sinha, who quit the BJP under bitter circumstances and joined the Congress last month, has one word for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah -- "Khamosh (silence)". That doesn't sum up what he really wants to say to PM Modi. "It's time for PM Modi to pick up his jholi and leave," the actor-turned-politician told NDTV's Prannoy Roy, referring to an old comment by the Prime Minister.





Asked what he would like to say to PM Modi and Amit Shah, if they were to walk up to him right now, he said: "I will say khamosh, you have to answer questions. Be answerable and accountable to people. You cannot just follow the 'shoot and scoot' policy and run away. Come here and face the people".





"They are anyway facing the people now. Everywhere they are facing the rap. People have gone to the opposition in a big way. The writing on the wall is clear. Our honorable PM will no longer be the Prime Minister on the 23rd," Mr Sinha says.







"Mamata Banerjee is our friend and the iron lady has rightly said that his expiry date is over. Now I only wish him well, wherever he wants to go. He used to say I will pick up my jholi and walk away. Now it's time for him to pick up his jholi and go away."

