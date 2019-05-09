Analysing The Priyanka Gandhi Impact In Uttar Pradesh: Highlights

The Countdown Uttar Pradesh: Prannoy Roy's analysis of the biggest electoral battles

With two phases of voting left for the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Prannoy Roy and his team on The Countdown get you special insights from the state's electorate, along with exclusive interviews with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and wife Dimple Yadav, and UP Congress chief Yogesh Shukla. Another important factor that The Countdown analyses is the Priyanka Gandhi Vadra impact in the state after she was appointed the party's general secretary in charge of eastern UP earlier this year.

In the 2014 general elections, the BJP and its allies had won 72 seats in Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 lawmakers -- the highest among states -- to the Lok Sabha.

Here are the highlights of today's episode of "The Countdown":