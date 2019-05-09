Election 2019

#ElectionsWithNDTV

Analysing The Priyanka Gandhi Impact In Uttar Pradesh: Highlights

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 09, 2019 22:15 IST
The Countdown Uttar Pradesh: Prannoy Roy's analysis of the biggest electoral battles

New Delhi: 

With two phases of voting left for the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Prannoy Roy and his team on The Countdown get you special insights from the state's electorate, along with exclusive interviews with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and wife Dimple Yadav, and UP Congress chief Yogesh Shukla. Another important factor that The Countdown analyses is the Priyanka Gandhi Vadra impact in the state after she was appointed the party's general secretary in charge of eastern UP earlier this year.

In the 2014 general elections, the BJP and its allies had won 72 seats in Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 lawmakers -- the highest among states -- to the Lok Sabha.

Here are the highlights of today's episode of "The Countdown":


May 09, 2019
22:15 (IST)


Sunaina Rawat, a 14-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Mohanlalganj, is not a voter but she is living every single election issue first-hand. Sunaina and her family embody the story of the scheduled caste voter in the state that will be most important in deciding who governs India next when results for the Lok Sabha elections are announced on May 23.

Sunaina is a seventh-grader and when she grows up, she wants to be a doctor. To help Sunaina, contact DoctorSunaina@ndtv.com
May 09, 2019
22:13 (IST)
May 09, 2019
22:13 (IST)
UP: one of the most polorised election?


Dead heat between the Gathbandhan and the BJP 

With the Congress not joining Mahagathbandhan, it might just help BJP

BJP has realised that when parties don't hand together, they hang separately. Congress has not realised this. 

The alliance could have been something that got Congress the three-digit figure and effecting states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

May 09, 2019
22:07 (IST)
How are the Bhramins voting?


What ever development is there, it is all going to all parts of the country equally without discrimination between the Muslims even

Priyanaka Gandhi won't have an impact

100% PM Modi will come to power, not 95% full 100% 

Any Bhramin area we go to, and mostly they support PM Modi
May 09, 2019
22:03 (IST)
May 09, 2019
21:54 (IST)
May 09, 2019
21:53 (IST)

One of the reasons women have caught up is the gas cylinder, says Prannoy Roy

The other factor that has increased BJP's support among women voters is toilets

People access schemes based on what is done in the past and this is what their vote is based on
May 09, 2019
21:48 (IST)
May 09, 2019
21:39 (IST)

Young supporters of PM Modi traveled a long distance by train just so that they can caste their vote for PM Modi

We don't really see who the candidate is, we just vote for PM Modi

We are in need of a strong candidate and PM Modi is that strong leader we support. We think it is this strong leader that could run the team 
May 09, 2019
21:34 (IST)
The BJP factor in Uttar Pradesh:

  • Highest support for BJP among young voters
  • PM Modi supporters are very vocal about their support
  • Though several candidates in BJP are good or bad, people vote for PM Modi
May 09, 2019
21:27 (IST)
There is a solid vote transfer to the Mahagathbandhan, says Prannoy Roy in his analysis of the vote share 

May 09, 2019
21:25 (IST)
May 09, 2019
21:24 (IST)
May 09, 2019
21:23 (IST)
May 09, 2019
21:23 (IST)
Prannoy Roy speaks to Akhilesh Yadav and wife Dimple Yadav:


  • I was forced to announce seats because Congress did not approach us for alliance talks. 
  • People should not have to deal with any kind of confusion. 
  • People want the alliance to come to power 
  • The SP and the BSP will make post-poll decisions together. We don't know how many seats we will win, but we will decide those things later on. 
  • On Mamta for PM: I hope the Prime Minister is from Uttar Pradesh. The alliance will stand together and the decision to support Mayawati for PM or not will be taken on May 23
May 09, 2019
21:17 (IST)
The Priyanka Impact in Uttar Pradesh polls:
  • The support for Congress in the state up by 10 Per Cent
  • Most people we spoke to said Priyanka Gandhi's role in Uttar Pradesh makes a lot of difference, but people won't remember the votes she got but the seats that she wins


May 09, 2019
21:11 (IST)
May 09, 2019
21:10 (IST)
How the caste factor will effect BJP votes in Uttar Pradesh: 

May 09, 2019
21:10 (IST)
Tougher fight for the BJP in last two rounds of voting in UP, says Prannoy Roy. 

