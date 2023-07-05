Pawar Vs Pawar: Who Is Attending Which Meeting

The Ajit Pawar camp said more MLAs are expected and some of them are stuck in traffic.

The all-important question of the number of MLAs backing each faction continues to hang fire over an hour after Ajit Pawar's show of strength began in Mumbai today.

While 20 MLAs and four MLCs have arrived at the meeting organised by the Ajit Pawar camp in Bandra so far, 12 MLAs, four MLCs and two MPs have reached the venue of the Sharad Pawar meeting at Nariman Point.

The MLAs at the meeting organised by the Ajit Pawar camp are Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde, Dharmarao Atram, Sanjay Bansode, Manikrao Kokate, Sunil Shelke, Nilesh Lanke, Hasan Mushrif, Narhari Zirwal, Dilip Walse Patil, Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, Dattatray Bharne, Aditi Tatkare, Anil Patil, Prakash Solanke, Balasaheb Patil, Balasaheb Ajabe, Sangram Jagtap, Atul Benke and Raju Karemore.

The MLCs at the meeting are Aniket Tatkare, Vikram Kale, Ramraje Nimbalkar and Amol Mitkari.

The Ajit Pawar camp said more MLAs are expected and some of them are stuck in traffic.

Some of the MLAs who have reached the meeting organised by the Sharad Pawar faction are Jitendra Awhad, Kiran Lahamate, Ashok Pawar, Rohit Pawar, Devendra Bhuyar, Rajendra Shingne and Anil Deshmukh. Some of these MLAs, including Mr Lahamate had attended the swearing-in ceremony of Ajit Pawar on Sunday. MPs Supriya Sule and Shriniwas Patil have also arrived at the venue.

