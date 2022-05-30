Some HDFC Bank Customers Became Millionaires For Few Hours. Here's How

HDFC Bank Technical Glitch: The issue soon found its way to social media.

Questions are now being raised over a technical glitch at HDFC Bank, which reportedly led to several of its customers becoming millionaires – at least for a few hours. The incident happened on Sunday when a few HDFC Bank customers in Chennai surprisingly found lakhs – in some cases crores -- deposited in their bank accounts.

The issue soon found its way to social media and people asked how would the affected customers explain to the Income Tax Department about the sudden rise in transactions into their bank accounts.

Sharing a pic of the Times Of India report, a Twitter user said, “Some Chennai HDFC Bank customers turn into crorepati suddenly. If it only was so easy. HDFC Bank glitches continue, depositing crores into accounts. What will these guys answer about IT?”

Some Chennai HDFC Bank customers turn into crorepatis suddenly. If it only was so easy ????????. HDFC Bank glitches continue, deposit crores into accounts. What will these guys answer to IT??? pic.twitter.com/A9LeDOAy2U — Mahesh ???????? (@invest_mutual) May 30, 2022

A few on the social media platform couldn't believe it.

If it's happen in my account means I am one day Crorepati in my life ???? — ஶ்ரீதர் சாரதி - Sridhar Sarathy (@Sridharsarathy1) May 30, 2022

This person gave a humour angle to the whole discussion and wrote, “I have HDFC account too, hopefully, will become Crorepati someday.”

I have HDFC account too, hopefully will become Crorepati some day ???? — Money2Wealth (@Money2W) May 30, 2022

According to the report, HDFC said that the issue was confined to only a few accounts linked to bank branches in Chennai. It added that a software patch introduced early Sunday malfunctioned..

After the issue came to light, the bank immediately suspended transactions from those accounts. It has launched a probe to ascertain whether any excess money deposited wrongly in any of the accounts has been withdrawn.

Several account holders were puzzled to find their balance shooting up manifold, The New Indian Express reported. An account holder, whose real identity was not disclosed in the report, said he found a whopping Rs 2.2 crore in his bank account when he used his debit card to pay for fuel. He immediately contacted bank officials and his account was frozen.

The issue was resolved by Sunday evening and the accounts that were frozen have been released for transactions, as per sources close to the Bank.