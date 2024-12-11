"Thankful For Respect": Mamata Banerjee On Support For INDIA Leadership

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, much sought after to lead the INDIA Bloc, today thanked all those supporting her -- veteran leader Lalu Yadav was the last voice yesterday to join the chorus. Ms Banerjee thanked everyone for the "respect" they have shown her, but did not elaborate further.

"I am thankful to everyone for the respect the leaders have shown me. I am thankful to everyone. I pray for everyone's good health. I want them to stay well and their parties to do well. I want INDIA to do well. That's what I want but today I want to wish everyone on behalf of our Jagannath Temple," she said.

Ms Banerjee also used the occasion to take a dig at the BJP-led government. "Not a single Indo-Bangladesh border has been shut. If it had been shut, we would have had instructions. We have no such instruction. This is a matter totally under the Government of India and we want them to protect minorities," she said.

The leaders of the parties that form the INDIA alliance are expected to meet after the ongoing Parliament session. It will be the first after the Lok Sabha elections and also after the Congress's major electoral losses in Haryana and Maharashtra.

It is that reversal of Congress fortune that has led to the call for Mamata Banerjee to don the mantle of leadership. Among the first to give voice to the demand was Shiv Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi.

"Because she has shown a successful model in West Bengal where she has kept the BJP away from power and implemented good welfare schemes... her election experience, and fighting spirit, accordingly she has shared her interest. Whenever the INDIA bloc meeting takes place, our senior leaders will together take a decision," she had said.

Her party colleague Sanjay Raut also made it clear that they want Ms Banerjee to play a key role. "We want her to be a major partner of the INDIA alliance... We will soon go to talk to Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata," he had said.

Veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar had agreed that she is capable of leading the alliance. "She is a prominent leader of this nation... she has that capability. The elected leaders she sent to Parliament are responsible, dutiful, and well-aware people. Therefore, she has the right to say so," Mr Pawar had said.

"We will support Mamata... Mamata Banerjee should be given the leadership (of the INDIA Bloc)," Lalu Yadav said yesterday.