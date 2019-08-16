'Thank You So Much Didi': Arvind Kejriwal, 51, Replies To Birthday Wish

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) turned 51 today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who turned 51 today, received two birthday wishes this morning - one from his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and the other from BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

"Wishing you a very happy birthday, Arvind ji," Ms Banerjee tweeted.

"Thank u so much Didi," replied the former bureaucrat who started the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, and went on to win the election in the national capital to eventually become its Chief Minister.

"Happy Birthday wishes to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal," Mr Chandrasekhar tweeted.

Before the national election held in April and May, Ms Banerjee had said she was open to an alliance with the AAP for the Lok Sabha battle. "What will Arvind do? He has gone through so much," Ms Banerjee said after the Delhi Chief Minister confirmed the Congress had refused to ally with the AAP for the big fight against the BJP.

Arvind Kejriwal's party contested in 40 Lok Sabha constituency, but could win only one in Punjab. In Delhi, the BJP swept the polls, winning all seven seats.

Mr Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party had won 67 of the 70 assembly seats in the Delhi election in 2015. The BJP got only three while the Congress couldn't win even a single seat.

Before joining politics, Arvind Kejriwal was an income tax officer of the Indian Revenue Service. He is a mechanical engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

Mr Kejriwal was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2006 for his anti-corruption work using the Right to Information Act.

