'Thank You Citizens': PM As People Show Gratitude To Covid-19 Fighters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked the tens of thousands of Indians who clapped and banged utensils in unison this evening to show gratitude to health workers at the forefront of the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The Prime Minister, in a televised address to the nation on Thursday, had called on people to boost the morale of doctors, nurses and emergency workers by appearing on their balconies and porches at 5 pm and make as much noise as they could for five minutes. Clanging sounds rang out at several parts of the country in response.

"This (referring to the clapping and noise) is the sound of thanks and also the start of victory in a long battle against coronavirus. Let us carry this determination and settle down for a long fight," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"The country has thanked each person who has taken part in the fight against the novel coronavirus," he added.

Several people sang bhajans (religious songs) and shouted patriotic slogans during the 10-odd minutes of thanks.

India is currently observing a 14-hour "Janata (public) curfew" that began at 7 am. The curfew was called for by the Prime Minister earlier this week and has been seen by many as a test run for a more intensive and long-term lockdown of towns and cities, aimed at halting the spread of the virus.

The country has reported over 340 cases of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, infection since the outbreak began in China's Wuhan district in December last year; nearly half that number has been recorded in the past 48 hours alone.

At least seven deaths have been linked to the virus, with an eighth awaiting confirmation by health officials in Gujarat.