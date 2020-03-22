Coronavirus Pandemic Live Updates: India Begins 14-Hour Curfew To Curb Coronavirus Spread

Coronavirus has been declared as pandemic by WHO. (File)

Millions across the country are staying in today to counter the threat from the highly contagious COVID-19, a disease spread by the Novel Coronavirus, which has disrupted economies and killed thousands across the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the nation on Thursday urged citizens to stay indoors - a move that he said would be a crucial test for a country to assess its abilities to fight the pandemic. "Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against the COVID-19 menace," Modi tweeted minutes before the curfew commenced. "The steps we take now will help in the times to come," he said in the tweet.

Health experts said India's cases have been growing at a rate seen during the early stages of the outbreak in other countries, which subsequently reported exponential increases in infections. Several states announced measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. State leaders urged citizens not to rush to villages, avoid crowding trains and buses to prevent the virus spread. Tensions have mounted, however, with angry laborers protesting at some bus stations against sudden closures of basic transport services. Private events, such as weddings, and local elections were canceled. The federal government was accelerating the production of masks and allowed deodorant manufacturers to produce sanitizers.

PM Modi has requested citizens to stand at balconies and near windows on Sunday evening to clap, ring bells to admire the emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are at the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

Here are the Latest Updates on Coronavirus developments

Mar 22, 2020 08:37 (IST) North Korea says Trump offered virus cooperation in letter to Kim



North Korea on Saturday welcomed what it said was a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying it was a sign of "the special and very firm personal relations" between the two leaders despite recent frictions. A senior Trump administration official confirmed Trump sent the letter and said it was "consistent with his efforts to engage global leaders during the ongoing pandemic."



Mar 22, 2020 08:36 (IST) Mike Pence and his wife will be tested for coronavirus



US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday said he and Second Lady Karen Pence will be tested for the coronavirus. Pence's comments came a day after his spokesperson said a staff from his team was tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. However, the infected staff was never in direct contact with either Pence or President Donald Trump. The name of the infected staffer has not been released. Pence said he was doing well. In the wake of the coronavirus, the White House has made stringent provisions for those entering the complex.



Mar 22, 2020 08:18 (IST) Chid suspected of coronavirus tested negative in Assam



A four-year-old child who was suspected of COVID-19 and tested in Jorhat Medical College and Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh has been found negative. There is no COVID-19 positive case in Assam so far, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

The 4 year old child who was suspected of #covid19 and tested in Jorhat Medical College and RMRC, Dibrugarh has been found NEGATIVE. There is no Covid19 positive case in Assam as of now - Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 22, 2020

Mar 22, 2020 08:13 (IST) With 12 new cases in a single day, Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 64, including three foreigners. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope made a fresh appeal to avoid public transport to contain the spread and warned of tougher measures, having already asked offices and shops to close.



Mar 22, 2020 08:12 (IST) The Indian Railways urged people to avoid travelling on trains, saying that at least 13 people, including eight who travelled on the AP Sampark Kranti on March 13, have tested positive for coronavirus. It added that a couple was taken off the Bengaluru-Delhi Rajdhani train on Saturday after co-passengers spotted a quarantine seal on the husband's hand.



Mar 22, 2020 08:10 (IST) 2 with no foreign travel link test positive as coronavirus cases at 315



A woman in Pune and a man in West Bengal - both without any history of foreign travel - tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, signalling a worrying trend as COVID-19 cases in India neared 315. People braced for the nationwide "Janata Curfew" on Sunday from 7 am and 9 pm - billed as a day of voluntary social distancing and widely seen as a pilot for a broader lockdown that can be imposed if the spread continues unabated. Most public transport - including trains and metros - will not run and all shops excluding pharmacies and grocery stores will be closed during the shutdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

