Yoga, Claps, Advices: What People Are Tweeting On Janata Curfew

Janata curfew: An empty road in Prayagraj during self-imposed quarantine over coronavirus (AFP)

On janata curfew, people across the country posted photos and videos of how they are passing time during the self-imposed one-day quarantine that was requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The janata curfew was necessitated by the rising cases of COVID-19, a highly infectious disease caused by the Novel Coronavirus that primarily attacks the respiratory system.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and industrialist Anand Mahindra are among those who have tweeted with messages on the janata curfew.

Support #JanataCurfew but be aware that the life of coronavirus isn't 12 hours & clapping does not kill the virus. It's an act of solidarity but at best a prelude to a serious&complete lockdown. #LockdownNowhttps://t.co/rKUyZsSbaL — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 22, 2020

Going by various reports from epidemiologists, it is highly likely that India is already in Stage 3 of transmission.

-Cases could rise exponentially with millions of casualties, putting a huge strain on medical infrastructure (1/5) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 22, 2020

I strongly feel that the #JanataCurfew should be extended to atleast one more day. Tmrw. Monday🙏🏼 Things would be so much better for people handling the crisis from the front. Less crowd, less chaos and ofcourse less spread of the virus. @PMOIndia@narendramodi@drharshvardhan — richa anirudh (@richaanirudh) March 22, 2020

Friends, #JanataCurfew is a gr8 start but it won't be enough.Every state MUST do complete lockdown like Rajasthan/Punjab till March 31.India is sitting on a LIVE Corona Bomb. Be prepared to go thru hardships for few days to save 138 Crore fellow Indians.

There is NO OTHER OPTION — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) March 22, 2020

T 3478 - Be indoors from 7 am to 9 pm .. but EVEN AFTER !

And at 5 pm I shall clap on my balcony for them that work for us despite trying circumstances ..

५ बजे , अपने छत पे खड़ा ताली बजाऊँगा, घंटी, शंख बजाऊँगा , उन सब के लिए जो अपनी परवाह ना करके , हम सब को सुरक्षित रखते हैं — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 22, 2020

Millions of Indians went into lockdown Sunday as the country brought most of its vast railway network to a halt in a bid to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Most domestic flights were grounded and shops shut their doors for the 14-hour curfew that is designed to test the country's ability to fight the pandemic.

Normally bustling streets in New Delhi and Mumbai were mostly deserted as the shutdown began at 7 am. Incoming international flights have also been banned.

While the lockdown was not mandatory, PM Modi asked the population of 1.3 billion to help prepare for the challenges ahead. "Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace," PM Modi tweeted.