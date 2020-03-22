Yoga, Claps, Advices: What People Are Tweeting On Janata Curfew

Janata curfew: Millions of Indians went into lockdown Sunday as the country brought most of its vast railway network to a halt in a bid to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus

Janata curfew: An empty road in Prayagraj during self-imposed quarantine over coronavirus (AFP)

On janata curfew, people across the country posted photos and videos of how they are passing time during the self-imposed one-day quarantine that was requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The janata curfew was necessitated by the rising cases of COVID-19, a highly infectious disease caused by the Novel Coronavirus that primarily attacks the respiratory system.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and industrialist Anand Mahindra are among those who have tweeted with messages on the janata curfew.

Millions of Indians went into lockdown Sunday as the country brought most of its vast railway network to a halt in a bid to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Most domestic flights were grounded and shops shut their doors for the 14-hour curfew that is designed to test the country's ability to fight the pandemic.

Normally bustling streets in New Delhi and Mumbai were mostly deserted as the shutdown began at 7 am. Incoming international flights have also been banned.

While the lockdown was not mandatory, PM Modi asked the population of 1.3 billion to help prepare for the challenges ahead. "Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace," PM Modi tweeted.

