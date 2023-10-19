Thane Teen Sneaks Out For Drive In Parents' New Car, Dies In Crash: Cops

The car crashed into a tree on Ulhasnagar-Ambernath road, police said (Representational)

A 17-year-old boy and his friend were killed in an accident in Maharashtra's Thane district after they went for a drive in a car gifted recently to the boy's parents, the police said.

The car crashed into a tree on Tuesday night on Ulhasnagar-Ambernath road, an official from Ambernath police station said.

According to the police, the boy was at the wheels of the car which was gifted to his parents. He was out on a drive with his 18-year-old friend when the car hit a tree, injuring both of them, he said.

The two were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, the official said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the police added.

