First Case Under New Triple Talaq Law Registered In Maharashtra

The triple talaq had been pronounced over phone and WhatsApp message (Representational)

Maharashtra police on Friday have lodged what is probably the first case in the state filed by a woman under the new triple talaq law against her Mumbai-based husband, a police official said.

The case has been registered by the victim, Jannat Begum Patel, 31, against her husband Imtiyaz Ghulam Patel, 35, and his family members, said senior police inspector Madhukar Kad.

"On November 30 last year, the accused (Patel) had given a divorce to the complainant (Jannat Begum) on phone and by a WhatsApp message. Since then, he has been living with another woman in Mumbai, while the complainant is staying with her family in Mumbra since the past around eight months," Mr Kad told IANS.

He added that Jannat Begum's first information report (FIR) has been filed against her husband, invoking relevant provisions of the section 4 of the new Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Act, 2019, plus relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Apart from the husband, the police have charged his mother Rehana Ghulam Hussain Patel, and his sister Sultana Ghulam Hussain Patel in the case.

Speaking to mediapersons with a veil on her face, the victim recounted her ordeal at the hands of her husband and how he pronounced the now-banned 'triple talaq' last November when she was seven months pregnant.

She said her child was later born premature due to the shock of the divorce.

She added that she was tortured for dowry, abused by her husband and in-laws and then left to fend for herself and her baby after the 'triple talaq', but she was fortunate that her parents took care of her.

To a question whether the accused has been arrested or summoned for questioning, Mr Kad said investigations are currently in progress before the police decide on initiating further suitable action in the matter.

Jannat added that after the triple talaq was pronounced over phone and WhatsApp message, she had filed a case when the Ordinance was in force, but no action was taken.

"After it became a law yesterday, a Mumbai NGO, Aurat-e-Shariyat advised me to file a fresh complaint under the new provisions. I did that and the police have taken cognisance," said Jannat.

When pointed out that this is the first case under the new law in the state, she urged all women "not to give up".

"We are not going against the tenets of the Quran, but we are fighting for our rights," she exhorted women facing a similar situation.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave his assent to the Triple Talaq Bill, making the practice of giving instant triple talaq orally a criminal offence with provisions of a jail term of upto three years.

The Triple Talaq Bill or Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 which prohibits divorce by pronouncing "talaq" thrice in one occasion by a husband, was recently passed by both Houses of Parliament.

First, it was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 25 despite the opposition's demand for its scrutiny by a Standing Committee, and subsequently, it was passed by the Rajya Sabha last Tuesday.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.