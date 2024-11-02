Thadou Tribe Leaders, Delegates In 'Historic' Convention Seeks To Protect Distinct Identity

Delegates of the Thadou tribe at the Thadou Convention 2024 in Guwahati

The Thadou tribe in what its leaders called a historic event released a 10-point declaration to protect the tribe's distinct identity and heritage amid the ethnic crisis in Manipur, the organisers of the Thadou Convention held in Assam's Guwahati said in a statement.

Leaders and delegates of the Thadou tribe from across the country and abroad, and leaders of Mizoram-based organisations attended the event, the organisers said.

One of the key points in the Thadou Convention's declaration on the first of the two-day event emphasised on the tribe's distinct ethnic identity having its own language, culture, traditions, and history.

"Thadou is not Kuki, or underneath Kuki, or part of Kuki, but a separate, independent entity from Kuki... Thadou is one of the original 29 native/indigenous tribes of Manipur, India, that were all simultaneously and duly recognised as independent Scheduled Tribes of Manipur under the 1956 Presidential Order, Government of India," the declaration stated.

"Thadous have always been known and recorded as Thadou, without any prefix or suffix to it, and it has been the single-largest tribe in Manipur consistently since the first census of India in 1881 till the latest census in 2011 that recorded Thadou population at 2,15,913. Any Kuki Tribes (AKT) had a population of 28,342 in the latest Manipur census in 2011, the first time Kuki was ever recorded in a census," it stated.

The Thadou Convention said it has decided to form several councils and groups following many rounds of discussions and deliberations. These are tentatively Thadou Inpi Mizoram, Thadou Chiefs' Council, Thadou Human Rights Advocacy, Thadou Academic Forum, and Thadou Senior Citizens' Forum.

The leaders and delegates at the Thadou Convention have agreed to place a demand for recognition of the Thadou tribe as a separate and distinct Scheduled Tribe in Assam, Mizoram, and Nagaland.

"The convention calls upon all, including government authorities, media, civil societies, academics, all other communities and international organisations, to correctly and respectfully identify Thadou as Thadou, with no prefix or suffix to it, to stop imposition of Kuki or referring to Thadous as Kuki, and to make the needed rectifications," the convention said in the statement.

The convention also agreed to form the new body Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM) immediately, adhering to the Thadou Inpi Constitution as a unified top body of the Thadou tribe of Manipur. "This will enable Thadou to get back its original position of dignity and respect by all communities in Manipur," it said in the statement.

On the second and last day of the convention, the Thadou leaders and delegates in a statement said they reject and condemn "all colonial and post-colonial connotations and writings that gave rise to misidentification of Thadou as Kuki and continued imposition of Kuki on Thadou."

"... The convention demands posthaste removal of the fake Kuki tribe (Any Kuki Tribes/AKT) - designed for any people from anywhere in the world - that came into being fraudulently in 2003 for political reasons. Removal of AKT from the Scheduled Tribes list is in the larger interest of the Indian nation and of the indigenous/native tribes and people, and this will do great justice and right the wrong, and is critical to solving or preventing related problems now and in the future," the convention said in the statement today.

The Thadou Community International (TCI) in an open letter on August 8 addressed to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had drawn his attention to the tribe's "inaccurate" reference by leaders and the media, and sought his cooperation to spread awareness that "the Thadou tribe is distinct and any confusion with other tribes surmount to being racist, abusive, disrespectful, traumatising and it puts the Thadoi tribe in poor light".

The TCI's statement was significant as peace talks in violence-hit Manipur cannot proceed without accepting the genuinity of identities - though contested - amid the simmering tension between the valley-dominant Meitei community and the nearly two dozen tribes dominant in some hill districts of Manipur.

The Chief Minister on August 4 had said he met representatives of several small tribes and heard their concerns about bigger tribes trying to suppress their identities. Mr Singh in a post on X had said the smaller tribes strongly condemned alleged forgery by a man identified as Paominlen Haokip, who allegedly used fake signatures of the smaller tribes' representatives in a complaint to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST).

"Representatives of various small tribes called on me to raise their concerns about major tribes attempting to suppress their identities. During the meeting, they expressed their strong condemnation regarding a complaint filed by one Paominlen Haokip to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), in which their signatures were forged, making them parties to the complaint without their consent," the Chief Minister had said.