Thadou Leaders Meet Home Ministry's Adviser For Northeast, Present Manipur Peace Roadmap

The leadership team of Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM) led by its president and general secretary met with the Home Ministry's adviser for the northeast, AK Mishra, and discussed the situation in violence-hit Manipur, TIM said in a statement.

TIM said its delegation presented a peace roadmap for lasting peace in Manipur, "concurrently highlighting the untold sufferings of the Thadou tribe, who have been the most affected yet silenced victims of the tragic violence that broke out on May 3, 2023."

"It was also reiterated and explained that Thadou is not Kuki, or underneath Kuki, or part of Kuki, but a separate, independent entity from Kuki. The atrocities and persecution of the Thadou people because of their Thadou identity at the hands of Kuki supremacist forces, especially the armed Kuki supremacist militant groups and their frontal civil organizations, for the last several decades were also highlighted," TIM said in the statement.

"During the meeting, a highlight was also made about the critically important role played by the peace-loving Thadou community as peacemakers in the best interest and integrity of the community and our nation India. The role has been taken up despite threats of violence and death and actual lethal violent attacks from anti-peace groups and individuals, who are hell-bent on destroying Thadou identity," TIM said.

It said Mr Mishra spoke about peace efforts in Manipur and steps taken up by the Centre, and acknowledged the concerns of the Thadou tribe.

"He also agreed about the prevailing misconceptions about Thadou being often mistaken as Kuki by many people due to ignorance or systematic disinformation. He expressed his deep appreciation and respect for Thadou identity and their stance, role and commitment of the Thadou community and their leadership for peace and non-violent solutions," TIM said, adding the Thadou community, the largest tribe in Manipur, is an important stakeholder for lasting peace and solutions.

During last year's Thadou Convention held in Assam's Guwahati, Thadou tribe leaders had said that Thadou is a distinct ethnic group of people.

"Thadou is not Kuki, or underneath Kuki, or part of Kuki, but a separate, independent entity from Kuki. Any organisation that incorporates 'Thadou' but espouses Kuki and misportrays Thadou as Kuki or a part of Kuki is illegitimate and does not represent Thadou people and interest," the Thadou Convention had said in a resolution.

The Kuki tribes and the Meiteis have been fighting since May 2023 over a range of issues such as land rights and political representation. The conflict has killed over 250 people and left over 50,000 internally displaced.