Thadou Groups Complain To Centre, Assam Police Over Threat By "Kuki Militants" To Cancel Cultural Fest In Guwahati

Civil society groups and leaders of the distinct indigenous tribe Thadou have complained to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Assam Police over alleged threats by Kuki militants against celebrating the Hun-Thadou cultural festival in Guwahati on April 4.

The Thadou Students' Association (TSA-GHQ) and the Thadou Community International (TCI) have in separate statements, complaints and memorandums requested the MHA and the Assam Police to give "the strongest possible response" to "terror tactics by Kuki militant groups, threats against [festival] organisers, and militants' plan to punish festival delegates."

"The self-proclaimed Kuki Inpi Assam (KIA) has issued a draconian order demanding the cancellation of the Hun Thadou cultural festival... Their assertion that only the Assam government-recognised Kuki Chavang Kut can be celebrated is absurd and baseless," the TSA-GHQ said in the memorandum to the MHA.

In a complaint to the Assam Police seeking a first information report (FIR) to be filed against Kuki militants, Thadou tribe leader T Michael Lamjathang Haokip alleged the militants have "openly threatened the people of Assam, including Thadou delegates from Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong, who have confirmed their participation in the Hun 2025 celebrations."

Mr Haokip in the complaint named United Kukigam Defence Army (UKDA) leader Janglen Kipgen, Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA-Assam) leader Lalsei Gangte, and Kuki Liberation Army (KLA-Assam) leader Haolam Lunkim as the militants who threatened violence if the Hun 2025 celebration scheduled on April 4 in Guwahati was not cancelled.

Pic: Leaders of Kuki militant groups meet members of Thadou Inpi Assam on Thursday

In a letter to the Thadou organisations and leaders, the three Kuki militant groups said they do not want the Hun 2025 celebrations to be held in Guwahati under the banner of the TSA-GHQ as "such activities are not advisable for the Kuki nation, and it is perceived that they will have long-term unhealthy consequences for the Kuki nation."

"Therefore, a strict directive is issued to all residents of Assam that the Hun 2025 celebration in Guwahati, scheduled for April 4, 2025, shall not be attended by Assam citizens. The organising committee for the Hun festival is instructed to cancel the programme," the letter signed by the leaders of the three Kuki militant groups said.

The militants said they held a meeting on March 25 at the KRA's designated peace camp with all Kuki armed groups under the suspension of operations (SoO) agreement in Assam, "namely UKDA, KRA, and KLA", where they decided that anyone who defied their diktat "will bear sole responsibility for all consequences."

"Village chiefs shall be held accountable for their villagers, and the SoO groups of Assam shall take stern action accordingly," the militants said in the joint letter.

Sources said there is no SoO agreement with Kuki militants in Assam, so it is unclear what SoO agreement they were referring to. Some Kuki militants are active in Barak Valley though, sources said.

Sources said intelligence officers in the Centre and state have been briefed about the matter. They said KLA general secretary Haolam Lunkim told Thadou Inpi Assam secretary Seikam Chongloi to organise a meeting between their organisations.

KLA president Kaiminthang Haneng also dialled Seikai Chongloi and "spoke aggressively and forcefully on the matter", dictating to cancel the Thadou Hun festival celebrations, sources said.

In the police complaint, Mr Haokip, the Thadou leader, alleged the Kuki militants' threat was "a direct suppression of Thadou cultural identity and religious freedom."

"It reflects divisions between Kuki and Thadou communities and highlights attempts by Kuki supremacist groups to enforce their version of unity by silencing others. The TSA-GHQ strongly rejects and condemns this Kuki attempt to interfere in Thadou cultural affairs. This is just another example of Kuki supremacist agenda against Thadou people and Thadou identity," Mr Haokip said in the police complaint.

"We wish to reiterate that Thadou is a distinct ethnic group of people and that Thadou is not Kuki, or underneath Kuki, or part of Kuki, but a separate, independent entity from Kuki. Thadou is a distinct ethnic group with its own history, language/dialect, custom, culture, and traditions, and accordingly recognised by the government of India as a distinct Scheduled Tribe in several states in India.

"This is a clear example of cultural policing by Kuki supremacists, where a Kuki Inpi Assam assumes authority to dictate what is acceptable and what is not among the Thadou. The threats implied shows that non-compliance by the Thadou tribe could lead to consequences, which may include social ostracization, intimidation, or even violence," Mr Haokip said.